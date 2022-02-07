 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Live From Radio Row! Plus, Palin vs. NYT.

Bryan and David discuss the hype surrounding the Super Bowl, the Radio Row hierarchy, and the quid pro quos attached to the week before breaking down the ongoing Sarah Palin vs. New York Times libel trial

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
SoFi Stadium Prepares Super Bowl LVI Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


Bryan is live from Radio Row to talk with David about the media leading up to the 2022 Super Bowl (0:00). They discuss the hype surrounding the Super Bowl, the Radio Row hierarchy, and the quid pro quos attached to the week (6:43). Later, they break down the ongoing Sarah Palin vs. New York Times libel trial and talk through what we could learn about journalism throughout (25:23). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

