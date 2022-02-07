 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bulls-Sixers Recap, NBA Trade Deadline Preview With Dan Devine

Plus, Rocky Wirtz loses it and Radio Row Super Bowl memories

By Jason Goff and Dan Devine
NBA: FEB 06 76ers at Bulls Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Full Go begins with Jason’s recap of the Bulls’ 119-108 loss to the 76ers, why Joel Embiid should be the MVP, and what the Bulls could look like after the trade deadline. The Ringer’s Dan Devine joins the show to talk about the upcoming NBA trade deadline. Have the Cavs leveled up? Has the Eastern Conference power balance flipped? What is the Bulls’ identity right now, and where will they end up? Dan answers these hoops questions and much more. We open up the voicemail to you, where Jason addresses last week’s Rocky Wirtz fiasco, in which the Blackhawks chairman lashed out at members of the Chicago media. As the show heads out on the road to cover Super Bowl LVI, Jason takes a look back at some of his more memorable experiences broadcasting from radio row.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Dan Devine
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

