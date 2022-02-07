 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Cleaver in the Arena

Dave and Chris discuss lemon-pepper bagels, land scurvy, America’s Most Valuable Texture, and Dave’s pyrotechnic oven mitt test

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Oven Mitt And Egg Timer


Dave, Chris, and Noelle assemble for a fortifying round of MOIF before grappling with their greatest challenge yet: the Wheel of Inspirational Constraint. Assessed along the way: lemon-pepper bagels, land scurvy, America’s Most Valuable Texture, Dave’s pyrotechnic oven mitt test, the importance of the single-purpose kitchen towel, making Teddy Roosevelt proud, cutting the top of your finger off on your first night on the job, and dueling schools of thought on how to say “molybdenum.”

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

