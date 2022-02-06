 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knicks Heartbreak in L.A., Nets Losing Streak Reaches 8, and Early Super Bowl Talk

JJ also brainstorms NBA trade deadline deals and reacts to the Dolphins’ hiring Mike McDaniel as their head coach

By John Jastremski
New York Knicks v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images


(01:47) — KNICKS: JJ recaps the Knicks’ loss to the Lakers Saturday, and looks ahead to trade deadline ideas.
(07:43) — NETS: Another road loss for the Nets, and is Harden on trade block?
(11:27) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Nets, and new Dolphins head coach.
(25:27) — SCOTT ALEXANDER: Friend of the show Scott Alexander talks Julius Randle and LSU in the Super Bowl.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Scott Alexander
Producer: Stefan Anderson

