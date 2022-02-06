Knicks Heartbreak in L.A., Nets Losing Streak Reaches 8, and Early Super Bowl Talk



(01:47) — KNICKS: JJ recaps the Knicks’ loss to the Lakers Saturday, and looks ahead to trade deadline ideas.

(07:43) — NETS: Another road loss for the Nets, and is Harden on trade block?

(11:27) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Nets, and new Dolphins head coach.

(25:27) — SCOTT ALEXANDER: Friend of the show Scott Alexander talks Julius Randle and LSU in the Super Bowl.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Scott Alexander

Producer: Stefan Anderson

