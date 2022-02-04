‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 6 Deep Dive



Mal and Joanna are strapping in to discuss the biggest episode of The Book of Boba Fett yet! They share their thoughts on this monumental episode and why it’s the most important bit of Star Wars lore in a long time (05:39). They also discuss the return of Ahsoka and what it means for Luke to become a Jedi master at this point in his life (37:12) and dive into the journey of Grogu and Din (75:02), all before joining Ben Lindbergh to have a lore lesson on the bounty hunter Cad Bane (1:39:30).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Producer: Steve Ahlman

Guest: Ben Lindbergh

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

