Filed under:

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 6 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna share their thoughts on this monumental episode and why it’s the most important bit of ‘Star Wars’ lore in a long time

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Disney+


Mal and Joanna are strapping in to discuss the biggest episode of The Book of Boba Fett yet! They share their thoughts on this monumental episode and why it’s the most important bit of Star Wars lore in a long time (05:39). They also discuss the return of Ahsoka and what it means for Luke to become a Jedi master at this point in his life (37:12) and dive into the journey of Grogu and Din (75:02), all before joining Ben Lindbergh to have a lore lesson on the bounty hunter Cad Bane (1:39:30).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

