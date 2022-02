Warren and House start by sharing their initial thoughts on the Super Bowl and the season at large (1:00). Then, they discuss whether the two best teams are playing in this game (20:00) and give their thoughts on where the point total is set (24:00). The guys close by explaining how best to capitalize on prop bets (36:00) and give a warning ahead of the big game (45:00)

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House

Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

