Zach LaVine’s Back Issues, Bob Kendrick of the NLBM, Your Phone Calls on the Bears and Bulls



The Full Go begins with Jason’s recap of the Bulls’ 127-120 overtime loss in Toronto (02:58). The Bulls continue to struggle on the defensive end, especially as they continue to allow too many points in the paint. Zach LaVine has dealt with injuries all season long, but last night his back spasms appeared to really be bothering him (05:47). Jason outlines why the upcoming stretch of five games in seven days could be a critical stretch in the season (09:40). Bob Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, is one of baseball’s great ambassadors and has been a key figure for helping us understand baseball’s past with an eye on improving the game’s future. Bob joins the show to discuss Minnie Minoso’s Hall of Fame induction, and why the NLBM is so important (15:18). We open up the Full Go voicemail line (773-359-3103) and take your phone calls on the Super Bowl, the Bears’ coaching hires, and why does LaVine continue to be disrespected (46:19)?

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Bob Kendrick

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Chris Tannehill

Subscribe: Spotify