The Middleweight Title Picture, #3PAC2NYC, and Is Sean Strickland Actually Crazy?

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy are joined by manager Tim Simpson to set the record straight on some scary comments Strickland has made in the past

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
UFC Fight Night: Strickland v Jotko Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC


Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy preview Saturday’s middleweight bout between Swedish star Jack Hermansson and the controversial Sean Strickland. The guys discuss the fight and whether the winner of this matchup could be in line for the next middleweight title shot. Then, Tim Simpson—the manager of both Hermansson and Strickland—joins to set the record straight on some scary comments Strickland has made in the past (18:28). After that, 3PAC takes calls from the amazing Greenroom community.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

