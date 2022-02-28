A Trader Joe’s Check-in

It’s Day 7 of Noelle’s Trader Joe’s–only diet, so at the tail end of that experiment within an experiment, Dave and Chris check in on Noelle’s highs and lows. Also: quantifying grocery store quality, tantrums on a plane, shrimp scampi pizza, a dearth of snow crab, and another poor soul entering the Wheel of Constraint’s dreadful grasp.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
