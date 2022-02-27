‘Super Pumped’ Episode 1 Recap

Bill and Mallory share their reactions to the premiere episode of the new Showtime series Super Pumped and find many positive comparisons to other projects like Billions and The Social Network that draw material from the real life machinations of corporations and tech companies, in this case Uber. They then analyze the episode’s major plot points, explore the initial juxtapositions between main characters Travis Kalanick and Bill Gurley, and praise the performances of Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler in those roles.
Hosts: Bill Simmons and Mallory Rubin
Producer: Chris Sutton
Subscribe: Spotify