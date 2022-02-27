 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Comparing Islam Makhachev and Khabib. Plus: Lightweight Title Picture, Gegard Mousasi’s Big Win, and Mardy Fish Joins!

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy react to yet another dominant Islam Makhachev performance

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev v Green Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC


Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy react to yet another dominant Islam Makhachev performance. The guys discuss this win’s impact on the lightweight title picture and how Makhachev’s skillet stacks up to that of Khabib Nurmagomedov, his mentor. Then the guys break down the rest of the UFC Fight Night card, as well as Petesy’s trip to Bellator Dublin. After that, calls about Conor McGregor’s presence at Bellator, Makhachev’s resume, and more, plus an appearance from American tennis legend (and MMA fan) Mardy Fish.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

