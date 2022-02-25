 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The NFL Offseason QB Pod: A Look at Free Agency, the Draft, and Development

Ryen also talks about Deshaun Watson’s return to the NFL and closes out the show with another edition of Life Advice

By Kellen Becoats
87th Heisman Trophy Media Availability Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images


Ryen begins by talking with The Athletic’s Mike Sando on the offseason QB carousel, the benefits of going all in on quarterbacks, and fifth-year options (0:50). Then he is joined by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly to discuss his draft guide and analyze the top quarterbacks of this year’s draft (27:50). Ryen continues by speaking with QB Takeover’s Quincy Avery and QB Summit’s Jordan Palmer about quarterback mechanics, devolvement of draft prospects, and Deshaun Watson’s return to the NFL (53:42). He then closes out the show with another edition of Life Advice (88:40).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Mike Sando, Danny Kelly, Quincy Avery and Jordan Palmer
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

