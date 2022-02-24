Gegard Mousasi’s Legacy and Khamzat’s New Training Partner



Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss Saturday’s must-see UFC main event between the seemingly invincible Islam Makhachev and veteran Bobby Green. The guys wonder if Green has what it takes to stop the hype around Makhachev, and if Green could have a Jorge Masvidal-like rise in the process. Then, 3PAC get into Gegard Mousasi’s Bellator title fight and how Mousasi would fare facing the likes of Israel Adesanya and the other top names in the UFC’s middleweight division (16:10) Plus, Darren Till’s training videos with Khamzat Chimaev (37:58), New York Ric calls in, and Ariel takes you through his handling of the Bryce Mitchell interview earlier this week (49:30).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

