Dave Chang Shoots the Moon

The crew talks ramen, rum, and a weekend in Vegas

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Gyutan Ramen in Irvine Photo by Brad A. Johnson/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images


What happens when the Wheel of Constraint rolls into the City of Second Chances? Dave reports on a weekend to remember in Las Vegas, and Chris and Noelle weigh in with their own wheel-inspired winnings. Also: an erotic ramen photo shoot, honey-butter hot chips, meeting your match at Moon Palace, an extremely delicious rum, what to order from room service at 4 a.m., mortadella penance, some wise advice from Helen Rosner, and a rundown of Trader Joe’s highs and lows.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

