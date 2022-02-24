Dave Chang Shoots the Moon



What happens when the Wheel of Constraint rolls into the City of Second Chances? Dave reports on a weekend to remember in Las Vegas, and Chris and Noelle weigh in with their own wheel-inspired winnings. Also: an erotic ramen photo shoot, honey-butter hot chips, meeting your match at Moon Palace, an extremely delicious rum, what to order from room service at 4 a.m., mortadella penance, some wise advice from Helen Rosner, and a rundown of Trader Joe’s highs and lows.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Noelle Cornelio

Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

