The G League’s Best Advertisement and Being Chicago Famous With Stand-up Comedian Dave Helem



The Full Go begins with Jason taking inventory on how he feels about the state of the NCAA and college basketball (01:58). After this weekend’s altercation between Juwan Howard and Greg Gard, Jason explains why the antics of college coaches may be the best advertisement for the NBA G League (07:40). Plus, Jason exposes the hypocrisy of Tom Izzo, who championed the importance of the handshake line (12:13). Dave Helem is a stand-up comedian, writer, and former teacher. Dave joins The Full Go to analyze the science of stand-up, his creative process, and getting advice from Dave Chappelle (22:51). Jason knows a thing or two about cryptic messages, which is why it’s time to tip the cap to Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers posted a series of images on his Instagram that may hint at his future with the Packers. Except, it turned out to be nothing after Rodgers didn’t break any news about his future on the The Pat McAfee Show. Either way, it was an expert troll job by the GOAT (58:19).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Dave Helem

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify