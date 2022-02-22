50 Shades of Wide Receiver Prospects



Welcome back to The Ringer NFL Draft Show, the newest show on our feed. This week, Danny Kelly and Ben Solak guide Heifetz through the top six wide receivers of this year’s draft the only way they know how: 50 Shades of Gray style. They break down each receiver’s strengths and weaknesses and then compare them to NFL players on a scale of 1-50.

Treylon Burks (9:00)

Garrett Wilson (17:00)

Drake London (26:00)

Jameson Williams (34:00)

Chris Olave (42:00)

Jahan Dotson (48:00)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak

