 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Worst NY Losses Since 2010, and All-Star Weekend. Plus, Nick Mangold on 2000s Jets and More.

Also, Nick talks about HOF chances and 74 BBQ Sauce

By John Jastremski
2022 NBA All-Star Game Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


(01:04) — All-Star Weekend: JJ recaps the best events and the horrid ones of NBA All-Star Weekend.

(09:32) — NICK MANGOLD: Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold talks the Rex Ryan–era Jets, HOF chances, and 74 BBQ Sauce.

(19:35) — WORST LOSSES IN NY SINCE 2010: JJ starts by revealing his 10-6 on his worst losses list.

(29:08) — CALLS: Callers talk their worst losses.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Nick Mangold
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Coverage of the Brad-Jen-Angelina Love Triangle Was a Morality Play About Infidelity and Motherhood

And the way the tabloids framed each character, especially Aniston and Jolie, was not very good for women

By Clare Malone

What ‘Uncharted’ Loses in the Transition From Video Game to Film

With its unique interactivity, the franchise’s comparisons to ‘Indiana Jones’ are that much more glaring

By Miles Surrey

‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ With Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin

The crew revisits the 1979 Best Picture winner starring Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep, and Justin Henry

By Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and 1 more

‘Euphoria’ Season 2, Episode 7 Recap

Joanna and Nora discuss high school play hijinks and Sam Levinson exhausting the benefit of the doubt

By Joanna Robinson and Nora Princiotti

James Curtis on ‘Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life’

Larry also weighs in on the Rams’ Super Bowl win, Kyrie Irving, Tucker Carlson’s comments on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and more

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

WWE Elimination Chamber Post-Show

The Ringer wrestling crew discuss Brock Lesnar becoming the WWE champion and their biggest takeaways from the night

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 2 more