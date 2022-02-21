The Worst NY Losses Since 2010, and All-Star Weekend. Plus, Nick Mangold on 2000s Jets and More.



(01:04) — All-Star Weekend: JJ recaps the best events and the horrid ones of NBA All-Star Weekend.

(09:32) — NICK MANGOLD: Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold talks the Rex Ryan–era Jets, HOF chances, and 74 BBQ Sauce.

(19:35) — WORST LOSSES IN NY SINCE 2010: JJ starts by revealing his 10-6 on his worst losses list.

(29:08) — CALLS: Callers talk their worst losses.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Nick Mangold

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify