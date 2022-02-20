James Curtis on ‘Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life’



Larry weighs in on the Rams’ Super Bowl win, Kyrie Irving, Tucker Carlson’s comments on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the New York Times’ recent statement on racial animosity during the 2016 presidential election. He’s then joined by James Curtis, author of the book ‘Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life’, and they start their conversation by talking about other biographies on Keaton and why James decided to write his. (24:56) Next, they touch on some of the major points in Buster Keaton’s career, including the early vaudeville days, his rise to fame via acclaimed short films, and ultimately making major pictures for MGM at the height of his career. (30:20) Larry and James then go over the production and budget issues that effectively ended Buster’s ascension and relegated him to obscurity until his eventual return to the limelight through television appearances. (54:13) They wrap up the pod by discussing the rediscovery of his legacy and their favorite Buster Keaton films. (1:16:57)

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: James Curtis

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

