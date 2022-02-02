 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breakdown and Initial Bets for Super Bowl LVI

Warren and Ben also dish on what type of performance Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow will have, and early leans on point totals and prop bets

By Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Warren and Ben begin their initial breakdown of Super Bowl LVI by recapping the conference championship games (1:00). They discuss the remarkable performance by the Bengals defense against the Chiefs and whether they can replicate it (10:00). Then, they wonder whether the Cincinnati offensive line will have any answers for Aaron Donald and the Rams pass rush (37:00). Plus, speculating on what type of performance Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow will have, and early leans on point totals and prop bets (54:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

