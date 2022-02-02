Breakdown and Initial Bets for Super Bowl LVI



Warren and Ben begin their initial breakdown of Super Bowl LVI by recapping the conference championship games (1:00). They discuss the remarkable performance by the Bengals defense against the Chiefs and whether they can replicate it (10:00). Then, they wonder whether the Cincinnati offensive line will have any answers for Aaron Donald and the Rams pass rush (37:00). Plus, speculating on what type of performance Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow will have, and early leans on point totals and prop bets (54:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak

Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

