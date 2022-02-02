 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nets Fall in Phoenix, Rangers Stay Hot, and Brian Flores vs. the NFL

Plus, Ian O’Connor on the Giants’ hiring process and Coach K

By John Jastremski
Brooklyn Nets v Phoenix Suns Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images


(00:00) — BRIAN FLORES: JJ breaks down the Flores class-action vs. the NFL, how the Giants play into it, and what to expect.
(00:00) — TOM BRADY: JJ looks back at Brady’s illustrious career.
(00:00) — NETS: Kyrie’s and Harden’s big performances not enough to slow down the red-hot Suns.
(00:00) — RANGERS: The Rangers’ stretch of great hockey continues.
(00:00)— IAN O’CONNOR: NY Post writer discusses the Flores-Giants interview process, Brady’s career, and his upcoming book, Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski.
(00:00) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks trade ideas.
(00:00) — TRIVIA: Another week of Trivia Q&A With JJ.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Ian O’Connor
Producers: Stefan Anderson and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

In This Stream

Tom Brady Is Retiring From the NFL. Here’s What You Need to Know.

View all 9 stories

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Tom Petty and the Thrills and Joys of Fatherhood

Rob looks at the outsize impact of one of classic rock’s most legendary figures. Plus, a big announcement about the future of the show.

By Rob Harvilla

Talking About All the Things We Don’t Want to Talk About

Charity and Micah also discuss down the Kanye West–Julia Fox relationship

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Every Winter Olympic Event, Ranked by How Terrified I’d Be to Participate in It

The Winter Games are not for the faint of heart—as evidenced by luges that travel 90 mph, skating events in which adult humans are flung around like dolls, and ski courses that would certainly spell doom for novices. But which event is truly the most terrifying?

By Michael Baumann

What Does Aubameyang’s Departure Mean for Arsenal?

Ian and Ryan discuss what the move means for the rest of the season, and Arsenal’s striking options going forward

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

2022 NBA All-Star Reserve Picks for the East and West

Which seven players from each conference deserve to make the cut? Here are my picks, including a pair of Suns, a centerpiece that everyone orbits in Cleveland, and a couple of bold-faced stars.

By Dan Devine

What’s Next for Jimmy Garoppolo?

The 49ers quarterback nearly guided the team to another Super Bowl berth, but San Francisco is poised to move on. Is Garoppolo good? And what does the future hold for the veteran QB?

By Ben Solak