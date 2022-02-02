 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Al Michaels Revisits the 10 Super Bowls He Called

The sportscaster also discusses working with the late John Madden

By Bryan Curtis
Philadelphia Eagles v&nbsp;Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images


Bryan is joined by Al Michaels to break down his past 10 Super Bowls called as we approach Super Bowl LVI, featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. Michaels revisits close games ending in interceptions or stops, discusses working alongside the great John Madden, and talks through what it’s like calling Super Bowls with dynasty teams versus games featuring new teams.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Al Michaels
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

