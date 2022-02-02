Al Michaels Revisits the 10 Super Bowls He Called

Bryan is joined by Al Michaels to break down his past 10 Super Bowls called as we approach Super Bowl LVI, featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. Michaels revisits close games ending in interceptions or stops, discusses working alongside the great John Madden, and talks through what it’s like calling Super Bowls with dynasty teams versus games featuring new teams.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Al Michaels
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
