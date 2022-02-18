 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MLB Needs to Read the Room, Bulls at the Break, and Cam Jordan in the NFL and NFTs

Plus, Jason’s advice for new Bull Tristan Thompson

By Jason Goff
MLB Owners Meetings Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images


The Full Go begins with Jason discussing the state of baseball during the lockout (00:00). As we find ourselves at the NBA All-Star break, this is usually the time when baseball fans begin to get excited for their summer companion. However, with the lockout ongoing, baseball is looking at losing not only regular-season games, but new fans as well. We’ve hit the All-Star break, and we’re still looking for new ways to describe what DeMar DeRozan is doing this season. After breaking a record set by Wilt Chamberlain, DeRozan’s game also happens to resemble another all-time great who Bulls fans should be familiar with. Jason discusses what we’ve learned about DeRozan so far this season, and why he has been such a breath of fresh air (00:00). Jason got a chance to catch up with Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints while on radio row for the Super Bowl. In this interview, Jordan discusses his ascension up the list of active NFL sack leaders, playing without Sean Payton, and why the NFL and NFTs are a perfect pair (00:00). The Bulls may have finally found the depth at center they’ve been looking for as Tristan Thompson makes his way to Chicago via Indiana. Jason has some friendly advice to help make Tristan’s stay in Chicago a successful one (00:00).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Cameron Jordan
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify

