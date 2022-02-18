 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Great Debate: What’s the Single Most Amazing Sports Statistic in U.S. History?

Derek is joined by Ryen Russillo to settle the debate and name the greatest GOAT across all sports

By Derek Thompson and Ryen Russillo
Getty Images


Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game. Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hit streak. Jerry Rice’s gazillion receiving records. Which of these athletic achievements is the most impressive in American sports history? And are any of them the most impressive ever? The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo joins the pod to debate the most impressive achievements in football, basketball, baseball, and individual sports. Then, after making selections that will almost certainly infuriate at least half of all listeners, the guys compare the GOATs across sports to name the single most impressive accomplishment ever. (Hint: Ironically, the award goes to a non-American.)

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

