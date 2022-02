Chris and Andy talk about the ever-expanding Taylor Sheridan universe with the announcement that he’ll be creating five more shows (1:00). Plus, they discuss the news that Stranger Things Season 4 will be split into two parts (17:22) and what sets the new Apple TV+ show Severance apart from the rest (34:50).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS