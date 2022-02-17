 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bobby Green Steps in, the Weird Lightweight Division, the Kayla Harrison Sweepstakes, and MMA Book Recs

Plus, the guys preview the light heavyweight showcase between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
UFC 271: Bobby Green v Nasrat Haqparast Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images


Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss the news of Bobby Green stepping in for an injured Beneil Dariush against the ascending Islam Makhachev at next weekend’s Fight Night. The guys discuss the complicated lightweight picture, and who the no. 1 contender might be once the lightweight championship is settled in May between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. Then, a preview of this weekend’s light heavyweight showcase between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill, plus calls from the best damn community in all of MMA.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

