Bobby Green Steps in, the Weird Lightweight Division, the Kayla Harrison Sweepstakes, and MMA Book Recs



Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss the news of Bobby Green stepping in for an injured Beneil Dariush against the ascending Islam Makhachev at next weekend’s Fight Night. The guys discuss the complicated lightweight picture, and who the no. 1 contender might be once the lightweight championship is settled in May between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. Then, a preview of this weekend’s light heavyweight showcase between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill, plus calls from the best damn community in all of MMA.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

