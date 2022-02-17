 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Offseason Preview and Lessons From the Super Bowl

Kevin and Nora also take a look at some coaching situations that need attention and quarterbacks who may be poised to break out next season

By Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti
Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade &amp; Rally Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


Kevin and Nora begin the pod by reflecting on their experience at Super Bowl LVI and share their lingering thoughts about the game. Next, they look ahead to the offseason and discuss which NFL teams may adopt the Rams’ roster-building strategy to achieve similar success (5:11). They continue by touching on possible moves for Aaron Donald (15:17), the Bengals’ offensive line (19:31), Aaron Rodgers (23:33), and other teams around the league (33:29). Finally, they take a look at some coaching situations that need attention (36:05) and quarterbacks who may be poised to break out next season. (40:24)

Hosts: Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti
Producer: Arjuna Ramgopal
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

