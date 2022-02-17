 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Difficulty Isn’t a Bad Thing

Among the topics Dave, Chris, and Noelle discuss are drinking from a puddle on 1st Avenue, Dave endangering the no-sugar seal, new frontiers in freeze-dried food, the military MRE minefield, and a perfectly ripe mango

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Realistic approach to tropical fruits: three imperfect ripe... Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images


With Week 1 of their Wheel of Constraint ordeal wrapping up, Dave, Chris, and Noelle might just be close to the renewed food gratitude they’ve been hoping for. But with that gain comes the requisite pain. Discussed on today’s MOIF: drinking from a puddle on 1st Avenue, self-soothing with shellfish, Dave endangering the no-sugar seal, pining for tortellini, new frontiers in freeze-dried food, the military MRE minefield, a perfectly ripe mango, letting go of “the best,” Wirecutter asking the wrong questions, outsourcing the question of life, knives made by swordmakers, and a Momofuku-enabled expulsion of one Master from their Domain.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

