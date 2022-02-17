Difficulty Isn’t a Bad Thing



With Week 1 of their Wheel of Constraint ordeal wrapping up, Dave, Chris, and Noelle might just be close to the renewed food gratitude they’ve been hoping for. But with that gain comes the requisite pain. Discussed on today’s MOIF: drinking from a puddle on 1st Avenue, self-soothing with shellfish, Dave endangering the no-sugar seal, pining for tortellini, new frontiers in freeze-dried food, the military MRE minefield, a perfectly ripe mango, letting go of “the best,” Wirecutter asking the wrong questions, outsourcing the question of life, knives made by swordmakers, and a Momofuku-enabled expulsion of one Master from their Domain.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Noelle Cornelio

Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

