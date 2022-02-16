 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Do Inflated Stats Lead to NBA Playoff Failure? Plus Mark Wahlberg

Ryen talks with Wahlberg about his new film, ‘Uncharted’, his start in music, some of his past works like ‘Fear’ and ‘Boogie Nights’, and the casting process for ‘Entourage’

By Ryen Russillo
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images


Russillo shares his theory of how players with historically high usage rates correlates to a team’s performance in the NBA playoffs (0:28). Then Ryen talks with actor-producer Mark Wahlberg about his new film, Uncharted, his start in the music industry, some of his past works including Fear and Boogie Nights, the casting process for Entourage, and more (9:39). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (30:45).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Mark Wahlberg
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

