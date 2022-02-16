Do Inflated Stats Lead to NBA Playoff Failure? Plus Mark Wahlberg

Russillo shares his theory of how players with historically high usage rates correlates to a team’s performance in the NBA playoffs (0:28). Then Ryen talks with actor-producer Mark Wahlberg about his new film, Uncharted, his start in the music industry, some of his past works including Fear and Boogie Nights, the casting process for Entourage, and more (9:39). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (30:45).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Mark Wahlberg
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS