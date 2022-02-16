DeMar DeRozan’s Historic Season and Joe Cowley Says ‘You’re Welcome’



The Full Go begins in a familiar place: standing in awe of DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan is quietly putting together one of the best individual seasons since the Jordan era. Jason breaks down why DeRozan’s success has been particularly amazing in today’s NBA and what the Bulls must do to get DeRozan the MVP Award. Joe Cowley (Chicago Sun-Times) has seen a lot during his tenure covering the Bulls, from the D-Rose years to the rebuild and today’s new regime. He and Jason discuss the biggest story lines behind the Bulls’ success this year, why Bulls fans shouldn’t view this team through the lens of a championship window, and what has impressed Joe the most about Arturas Karnisovas. Joe describes the end of his run covering the White Sox, how it turned bad, and how ethics in journalism was always a part of his values (00:00). Plus, how a battle with cancer shaped his mentality for better or worse (00:00). While on radio row for the Super Bowl, Jason got a chance to talk to two members of the Cleveland Browns, Anthony Walker Jr and Greg Newsome.

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Joe Cowley, Anthony Walker Jr., and Greg Newsome II

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify