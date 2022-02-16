 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, and the L.A. Experience

Jason, James, and Ryan detail their experiences watching the Super Bowl and predict which teams will be in next year’s big game

By Jason Goff, James Jones, and Ryan Shazier
Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images


Jason, James, and Ryan begin their final pod of the season together by analyzing the Rams’ win over the Bengals at Super Bowl LVI and detail their experiences watching the event. They then pivot to Dr. Dre’s amazing halftime show, debate the choice for MVP, and talk about Aaron Donald retirement buzz. They wrap everything up by sharing their early matchup picks for next year’s big game.

Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, Ryan Shazier
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

