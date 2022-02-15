Can It Get Worse for the Knicks?



(01:04) — KNICKS: JJ recaps another Knicks heartbreaking loss

(10:29) — FRANK ISOLA: YES Network’s and ESPN’s Frank Isola joins to talk his new book, The Last Enforcer, on Charles Oakley and the ’90s Knicks; the Simmons-Harden trade; and what to make of the rest of the Knicks season.

(33:34) — VICTOR CRUZ: Former Giants WR talks the 2012 Super Bowl run, OBJ, and remembering his time in NY.

(45:02) — JEROME BAKER: JJ chops it up with the Dolphins LB on the state of his team, throwback jerseys, and the Man of the Year.

(53:14) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks.

(61:37) — TRIVIA Q&A w/ JJ: Another week of trivia—how does JJ do this week?

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Frank Isola, Victor Cruz, and Jerome Baker

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify