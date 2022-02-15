 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Can It Get Worse for the Knicks?

Frank Isola joins the show to talk ’90s Knicks and the aftermath of the Harden-Simmons trade. Plus, Victor Cruz and Jerome Baker.

By John Jastremski
Oklahoma City Thunder v New York Knicks Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images


(01:04) — KNICKS: JJ recaps another Knicks heartbreaking loss
(10:29) — FRANK ISOLA: YES Network’s and ESPN’s Frank Isola joins to talk his new book, The Last Enforcer, on Charles Oakley and the ’90s Knicks; the Simmons-Harden trade; and what to make of the rest of the Knicks season.
(33:34) — VICTOR CRUZ: Former Giants WR talks the 2012 Super Bowl run, OBJ, and remembering his time in NY.
(45:02) — JEROME BAKER: JJ chops it up with the Dolphins LB on the state of his team, throwback jerseys, and the Man of the Year.
(53:14) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks.
(61:37) — TRIVIA Q&A w/ JJ: Another week of trivia—how does JJ do this week?

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Frank Isola, Victor Cruz, and Jerome Baker
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Jason Sobel on Scheffler’s and Theegala’s Impressive Performances in Phoenix

Plus, previewing the Genesis Open at Riviera

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

‘Love Is Blind’ Episodes 1-3 Breakdown

Juliet and Amelia discuss the new season of the Netflix series

By Amelia Wedemeyer and Juliet Litman

Stafford’s HOF Case, Brady Rumors, the Broken Oscars, and Cody Rhodes/WWE Angles With Kevin Clark, Sean Fennessey, and David Shoemaker

Plus, Bill and Kevin Clark discuss some post–Super Bowl narratives

By Bill Simmons, Kevin Clark, and 2 more

The James Harden Drama Continues, Getting Giddy About Giddey, and All-Star Game Predictions

Plus, Verno and KOC talk about the Celtics, who are on a quiet run and playing excellent defense

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Marvin Bagley, Anfernee Simons, and Insight of the Front Office

J. Kyle Mann and Tjarks also talk about some notable young players highlighted in last week’s trade deadline

By J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks

David Shoemaker on Cody and Brandi Rhodes Leaving AEW, Plus Special Guest WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett

Jeff comes on to share his thoughts on the state of professional wrestling, which wrestler he believes is the best in the world, plus his Mount Rushmore of country music

By Evan Mack and David Shoemaker