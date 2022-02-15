2022 NFL Mock Draft Superlatives



Welcome to The Ringer NFL Draft Show, formerly known as The Ringer Fantasy Football Show. Each week we will guide you through a different NFL draft–related topic, featuring player analysis, mock drafts, team needs, listener questions, trivia games, and much more.

In today’s episode we run through our highlights of Danny Kelly’s 2022 NFL mock draft by giving out superlatives. Later, we answer listener questions and play America’s favorite new game, Two Draft Jargons, One Lie.

Jaguars - Evan Neal, OT (2:20)

Lions - Aiden Hutchinson, DE (6:38)

Texans - Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE (11:06)

Steelers - Malik Willis, QB (17:36)

Commanders - Kenny Pickett, QB (26:51)

Saints - Matt Corral, QB (31:21)

Lions - Desmond Ridder, QB (39:40)

Patriots - Chris Olave, WR (46:24)

Browns - Garrett Wilson, WR (52:04)

Honorable Mentions (56:16)

Listener Emails (58:26)

Two Jargons, One Lie (64:14)

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts