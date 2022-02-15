 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Mock Draft Superlatives

The crew also discusses Danny Kelly’s mock draft and plays America’s favorite new game, Two Draft Jargons, One Lie

By Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, Danny Heifetz, and Craig Horlbeck
LendingTree Bowl - Liberty v Eastern Michigan Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images


Welcome to The Ringer NFL Draft Show, formerly known as The Ringer Fantasy Football Show. Each week we will guide you through a different NFL draft–related topic, featuring player analysis, mock drafts, team needs, listener questions, trivia games, and much more.

In today’s episode we run through our highlights of Danny Kelly’s 2022 NFL mock draft by giving out superlatives. Later, we answer listener questions and play America’s favorite new game, Two Draft Jargons, One Lie.

Jaguars - Evan Neal, OT (2:20)
Lions - Aiden Hutchinson, DE (6:38)
Texans - Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE (11:06)
Steelers - Malik Willis, QB (17:36)
Commanders - Kenny Pickett, QB (26:51)
Saints - Matt Corral, QB (31:21)
Lions - Desmond Ridder, QB (39:40)
Patriots - Chris Olave, WR (46:24)
Browns - Garrett Wilson, WR (52:04)
Honorable Mentions (56:16)
Listener Emails (58:26)
Two Jargons, One Lie (64:14)

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

