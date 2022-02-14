 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trent Dilfer on the Rams’ Super Bowl Win, Stafford’s HOF Case, Kupp vs. Donald for MVP, McVay’s Future, and the Future of the Bengals

Plus, Ryen recaps some of his Super Bowl weekend festivities

By Ryen Russillo
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the most memorable parts of Super Bowl LVI, and why Aaron Donald is his headline (0:32). Then Ryen is joined by Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer to discuss the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Bengals, the key points of the game, why Trent believes the Bengals’ title window has closed, rumors of Sean McVay stepping away from coaching, Matthew Stafford’s legacy now that he is a Super Bowl champion, and more (9:54). Then Ryen recaps some of his Super Bowl weekend festivities before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (51:01).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Trent Dilfer
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

