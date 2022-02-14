 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Aphrodisiacs, Oxtails, and Valentine’s Day Erasure

Among the topics tenderly contemplated: why everything that tastes good is bad for you, eating Mexican food in Northern Virginia, and considering a career as a master pickpocket

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
It’s the only day of the year that stands neck and neck with SantaCon in the cockles of Dave’s heart—which means it’s time for an especially amorous #AskDave After Dark. Among the topics tenderly contemplated: why everything that tastes good is bad for you, eating Mexican food in Northern Virginia, considering a career as a master pickpocket, setting Dave Chang traps in Bristol Farms, the enigma of Trader Joe’s, oxtail arbitrage, grocery-store finger bowls, Sophie B. Hawkins, jumbotron marriage proposals, Boiling Crab date night, and Dave’s heartfelt recipe for chocolate-covered strawberries.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

