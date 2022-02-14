Aphrodisiacs, Oxtails, and Valentine’s Day Erasure



It’s the only day of the year that stands neck and neck with SantaCon in the cockles of Dave’s heart—which means it’s time for an especially amorous #AskDave After Dark. Among the topics tenderly contemplated: why everything that tastes good is bad for you, eating Mexican food in Northern Virginia, considering a career as a master pickpocket, setting Dave Chang traps in Bristol Farms, the enigma of Trader Joe’s, oxtail arbitrage, grocery-store finger bowls, Sophie B. Hawkins, jumbotron marriage proposals, Boiling Crab date night, and Dave’s heartfelt recipe for chocolate-covered strawberries.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS