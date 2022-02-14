Growing Concern for Zach’s Knee and the ‘Full Go’ Super Bowl Greenroom With John Jastremski



The Full Go begins with Jason giving his reaction to the Rams’ 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Bengals (01:26). Next we hear Jason’s appearance with John Jastremski of New York New York on Spotify’s Greenroom (08:12). They give their immediate reactions to Super Bowl 56 and Aaron Donald’s legacy, and take some live reactions from the listeners. With the news that Zach LaVine will see a specialist for his knee, Jason takes a long look at the Bulls and their continuing injury problems this season (47:18).

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: John Jastremski

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

