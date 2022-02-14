 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Growing Concern for Zach’s Knee and the ‘Full Go’ Super Bowl Greenroom With John Jastremski

Jason and JJ react to the Rams’ Super Bowl win and discuss Aaron Donald’s legacy

By Jason Goff and John Jastremski
AP Images


The Full Go begins with Jason giving his reaction to the Rams’ 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Bengals (01:26). Next we hear Jason’s appearance with John Jastremski of New York New York on Spotify’s Greenroom (08:12). They give their immediate reactions to Super Bowl 56 and Aaron Donald’s legacy, and take some live reactions from the listeners. With the news that Zach LaVine will see a specialist for his knee, Jason takes a long look at the Bulls and their continuing injury problems this season (47:18).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: John Jastremski
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify

In This Stream

Everything You Need to Know About Super Bowl LVI

View all 28 stories

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

The Stars Aligned in the Rams’ Super Bowl Win Over the Bengals

Sunday’s game was won by superstar players making championship-winning plays. It’s a good thing the Rams had so many of them.

By Steven Ruiz

The Rams’ Long-Laid Plans Have Finally Come to Fruition

For years, Los Angeles has had the most aggressive team-building strategy in the league. Despite some close calls on Sunday, that plan delivered a Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI.

By Kaelen Jones

Knicks Fourth-Quarter Letdown and Nets Losing Streak Reaches 11

Plus, Super Bowl LVI Greenroom with Jason Goff

By John Jastremski

Super Bowl Instant Reaction Show

Bryan and David discuss commercials and Al Michaels’s calls

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Was a Win for Hip-Hop, Mary J. Blige, and Your Youth

The Dr. Dre–led set was a long-overdue milestone for rap and may draw headlines beyond the performance, but it’s worth celebrating for its opulence

By Rob Harvilla

‘Euphoria’ Season 2, Episode 6 Recap

Joanna and Nora tackle wine-drunk moms, Nate’s wild actions, and Rue’s forgiveness with Ali

By Joanna Robinson and Nora Princiotti