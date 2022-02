(1:59) — KNICKS: After beating the Warriors, the Knicks have their worst loss of the season.(4:17) — NETS: Following the blockbuster trade, the Nets continue to struggle without KD.(4:56) — SB GREENROOM: NYNY meets The Full Go as JJ and Jason Goff recap the Super Bowl on Spotify Greenroom.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Jason Goff

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify