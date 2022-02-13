 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Adesanya’s Reign Continues, Tuivasa Pulls the Upset, and Cannonier Makes His Case

The guys discuss another successful title defense for Israel Adesanya and whether the judges got the scorecards right

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy react to UFC 271 alongside the best fan base in all of MMA. The guys discuss another successful title defense for Israel Adesanya, and whether the judges got the scorecards right. Then, 3PAC debate Adesanya’s personality and why he hasn’t quite hit that next level of superstardom yet. After that, the guys talk about Jared Cannonier’s big win over Derek Brunson and if it means he’s next in line for Adesanya, Tai Tuivasa’s massive knockout win over Derrick Lewis, Roxanne Modafferi’s farewell to MMA, the heel Casey O’Neill, and much more before taking calls from the loyal listeners.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

