‘The Ringer NFL Show’ on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVI

Your favorite hosts interview NFL players and luminaries before the Super Bowl

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, Ben Solak, Steven Ruiz, Jason Goff, Ryan Shazier, Kaelen Jones, and Danny Kelly
AP Images

Your favorite hosts from The Ringer NFL Show interview NFL stars and luminaries during media week at the Super Bowl.

Mike Evans with Kevin Clark and Ben Solak (2:04)
Vernon Davis with Nora Princiotti and Kevin Clark (10:08)
Matt Ryan with Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz (17:58)
Najee Harris with Ryan Shazier and Jason Goff (31:25)
Zach Ertz with Ben Solak (53:51)
Cam Heyward with Ben Solak and Ryan Shazier (1:05:25)
Maxx Crosby with Kevin Clark and Kaelen Jones (1:12:54)
Kayvon Thibodeaux with Danny Kelly, Ben Solak and Kevin Clark (1:22:08)
D.K. Metcalf with Nora Princiotti and Kevin Clark (1:36:59)

Hosts: Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, Ben Solak, Steven Ruiz, Jason Goff, Ryan Shazier, Kaelen Jones, Danny Kelly
Guests: D.K. Metcalf, Najee Harris, Vernon Davis, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Marshall Faulk, Mike Evans, Matt Ryan, Maxx Crosby, Zach Ertz
Production Supervision: Arjuna Rampgopal
Production Assistance: Isaiah Blakely and Chris Sutton

