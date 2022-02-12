‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Season Finale Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna take one last ride on the rancor to break down the thrilling conclusion to the first season of The Book of Boba Fett. They discuss the divisive season (04:21), the finale reunion we’ve all been waiting for, and Boba’s final battle stand (36:23). They also theorize about the future of Star Wars TV with Ben Lindbergh (1:49:34) and answer your questions with Jomi.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Producer: Steve Ahlman

Guest: Ben Lindbergh

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts