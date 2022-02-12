 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Season Finale Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna discuss the divisive season, the finale reunion, and Boba’s last stand

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Disney+

Mal and Joanna take one last ride on the rancor to break down the thrilling conclusion to the first season of The Book of Boba Fett. They discuss the divisive season (04:21), the finale reunion we’ve all been waiting for, and Boba’s final battle stand (36:23). They also theorize about the future of Star Wars TV with Ben Lindbergh (1:49:34) and answer your questions with Jomi.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Play

‘Slow News Day’ at the Super Bowl: Joe Montana, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, and More

Kevin Clark and the crew spent the week at radio row in Los Angeles, interviewing some of our biggest guests ever ahead of Sunday’s championship game

By Kevin Clark

Analyzing the Biden–Crack Pipe Headlines and Anna Malaika Tubbs on Black Motherhood

Van and Rachel break down the Biden administration’s harm-reduction plan and conversations around the crack pipe headlines, before discussing new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s response to questions about racial identity

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Is This the Twilight of the Superteam?

Chris and Seerat are joined by Justin Verrier to discuss the viability of teams with a ‘Big Three’ (17:00) and the effect the player empowerment era is having on the league and fandom

By Chris Ryan, Seerat Sohi, and 1 more

Kirsten Dunst’s Oscar Nom, Brooklyn Beckham’s Cooking Show, and Kirsten Bell and Dax Shepard’s Mattress Pad

Plus, some self-care recommendations in honor of Valentine’s Day

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

Finding the Right Roles in Philly and Brooklyn, and Recapping the Trade Deadline

Plus, KOC still believes the Bucks are the safe pick to win it all

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

‘The Challenge’ Hall of Fame: Emily Schromm

Emily stops by to talk about how she got discovered for the ‘Real World,’ some of her favorite memories from ‘The Challenge,’ and what she’s been up to since

By Johnny Bananas