UFC 271 Weigh-in Show: The Middleweight Puzzle, Adesanya’s Stardom, and How Much Has Whittaker Improved?



Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy watch along as the fighters step to the scales in Houston. The guys discuss all the story lines surrounding UFC 271, like the buildup to the main event, whether Robert Whittaker truly has improved as much as the media says he has, Israel Adesanya’s shiny new contract, if the winner of Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson will be in line for the next middleweight title shot, Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa in the co-main event, and Roxanne Modafferi’s farewell fight. Plus, calls from the best community in MMA, covering topics like Kayla Harrison’s free agency, the recent Joe Rogan controversy, and so much more.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

