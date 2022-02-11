 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Harden for Simmons Shows Daryl Morey Was Right

Plus, more trade deadline talk with Chris Mannix and Super Bowl Stories With Damien Woody

By Ryen Russillo
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the trade that brought James Harden to the 76ers and Ben Simmons to the Nets (0:26),before talking with Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix about the Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards, the Celtics trading for Derrick White, the Trail Blazers trading CJ McCollum, and more (10:47). Then Ryen is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to discuss the Bengals-Rams matchup in Super Bowl LVI and stories from Damien’s two Super Bowl appearances (37:55). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:02:40)

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Chris Mannix and Damien Woody
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

