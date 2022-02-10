No Trades, No Worries for the Bulls



The Full Go begins with Jason breaking down the trade that everyone in the NBA was waiting to happen (01:49). Despite the addition of James Harden, the 76ers are still behind the Bucks and Nets as title favorites (03:15). Jason also tells us why Bulls fans shouldn’t worry about the team not making a trade at the deadline (10:57). We next go live to radio row as Jason is joined by Anthony Anderson (13:54), LZ Granderson, Will Leitch (26:55), Colts defensive end Al-Quadin “Quan” Muhammad (52:57), and NFL running back Adrian Peterson (01:02:27).

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Anthony Anderson, LZ Granderson, Will Leitch, Al-Quadin Muhammad, and Adrian Peterson

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

