Spinning on the Wheel of Constraint

Among the topics for today are a NASA recipe taste test, eating cassoulet on the space station, the underground MRE economy, negotiating the terms of the no-sugar program, and the Charles Barkley rule

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Sanchez Romero Supermarket Photo by Cristina Arias/Cover/Getty Images


Dave, Chris, and Noelle check in midway through Day 1 of a monthlong sugar-banishment ordeal, and things are already looking tense. With two meals down and 88 to go, are they prepared to make it to the mountaintop? Surveyed through the hunger pangs: what Dave had for lunch, a NASA recipe taste test, eating cassoulet on the space station, the underground MRE economy, negotiating the terms of the no-sugar program, the Charles Barkley rule, low-grade-sad Chris Ying, Dave gaining strength like Vigo the Carpathian, protein-shake smelling salts, and somehow coming out of this with gout. (Plus: Listen to the end to learn how you can help bring back Dave’s favorite podcast—Recipe Club.)

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

