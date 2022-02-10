 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Juvenile: ‘400 Degreez’ | Vol. 3 Ep. 2

Jinx and Shea are joined by Oscar-winning producer and Ringer staff member Van Lathan to discuss ‘400 Degreez’ by Cash Money Records’ breakout star, Juvenile

By Shea Serrano, Brandon Jenkins, and Van Lathan
Legends of Hip Hop Concert - Atlanta Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images


On this week’s episode, Jinx and Shea are joined by Oscar-winning producer and Ringer staff member Van Lathan to discuss 400 Degreez by Cash Money Records’ breakout star, Juvenile.

On tracks like “Ha,” “Back That Azz Up,” and “Ride With Me,” hear how the New Orleans rapper and super-producer Mannie Fresh teamed up to create twerk anthems and “solja music” that penetrated regional rap barriers. Next, Lil Wayne, Big Tymers, Hot Boys, and the reigning rap champ Jay-Z go head-to-head for Best Guest Verse.

Later, find out why camouflage, imprint labels, the new millennium, outrageous claims, and the cover art make this one of the easily recognizable and admired hip-hop albums of all time.

Hosts: Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Shea Serrano
Special Guest: Van Lathan
Producer: Deena Morrison
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kerma

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In No Skips With Jinx and Shea

The Latest

‘Survivor: Micronesia’ Rewatch With Cirie Fields

Cirie talks about the awkwardness of showmances, takes credit for Erik giving up immunity, and explains how close the black widow brigade really was

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Power-Ranking the Worst Super Bowl Bets

The guys power-rank the worst bets that have grabbed their attention for the Super Bowl and make their case, followed by reading some listener emails

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

The Rams’ Other Guys Are the Key to the Team’s Super Bowl Run

No one makes fewer draft picks than L.A.—but no one gets more success out of their homegrown talent, either. While the stars get the spotlight, the rest of the roster is just as important for the team’s success.

By Kaelen Jones

‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’: Anatomy of a Perfect Theme Song

All it takes is a few words and boom—you’re right back in the mid-’90s, watching Will Smith play ball in West Philadelphia

By Shea Serrano

The Misunderstood Legacy of Will Smith’s Music Career

The man formerly known as the Fresh Prince won the first rap Grammy, but is rarely looked upon as an impactful artist these days. His evolution in hip-hop is more interesting than he’s given credit for.

By Justin Charity

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Season Finale Instant Reactions

Plus, previewing Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’ and a round of "12 Questions to Midnight" with Carey Jones

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes