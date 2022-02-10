Juvenile: ‘400 Degreez’ | Vol. 3 Ep. 2



On this week’s episode, Jinx and Shea are joined by Oscar-winning producer and Ringer staff member Van Lathan to discuss 400 Degreez by Cash Money Records’ breakout star, Juvenile.

On tracks like “Ha,” “Back That Azz Up,” and “Ride With Me,” hear how the New Orleans rapper and super-producer Mannie Fresh teamed up to create twerk anthems and “solja music” that penetrated regional rap barriers. Next, Lil Wayne, Big Tymers, Hot Boys, and the reigning rap champ Jay-Z go head-to-head for Best Guest Verse.

Later, find out why camouflage, imprint labels, the new millennium, outrageous claims, and the cover art make this one of the easily recognizable and admired hip-hop albums of all time.

Hosts: Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins and Shea Serrano

Special Guest: Van Lathan

Producer: Deena Morrison

Production Assistant: Jonathan Kerma

Subscribe: Spotify