Tom Brady Retires, the Niners’ Luck Runs Out, and the New AFC North Kings

Jason, James, and Ryan start the pod by sharing their reactions to Tom Brady’s official retirement announcement. They then dissect and analyze the Rams’ gutsy win over the 49ers for the NFC championship (21:34) and the Bengals’ upset victory over the Chiefs in the AFC championship game (31:03). They wrap everything up by touching on the breaking coach and GM news around the NFL. (43:11)
Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, Ryan Shazier
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS