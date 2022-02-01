 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tom Brady Retires, the Niners’ Luck Runs Out, and the New AFC North Kings

Plus, the guys discuss recent coach and GM news

By Jason Goff, James Jones, and Ryan Shazier
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


Jason, James, and Ryan start the pod by sharing their reactions to Tom Brady’s official retirement announcement. They then dissect and analyze the Rams’ gutsy win over the 49ers for the NFC championship (21:34) and the Bengals’ upset victory over the Chiefs in the AFC championship game (31:03). They wrap everything up by touching on the breaking coach and GM news around the NFL. (43:11)

Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, Ryan Shazier
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

NBA CrunchTime Debut, Predicting the Remaining All-Stars, and Looking Across the League With Ryen Russilo

Plus, Verno and KOC discuss Tyrese Maxey, Steph Curry, and whether or not the Hawks can turn their season around

By Chris Vernon, Kevin O'Connor, and 1 more

List Wins in a Playoff at the Farmers Insurance Open. Plus a Pebble Beach Preview.

Also, House and Hubbard discuss Viktor Hovland’s victory and Rory McIlroy’s late collapse at the Dubai Desert Classic

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Tom Brady Had His Own Superpower—and NFL Teams Have Spent 20 Years Chasing It

Brady’s ability to process time and space was unlike anything we’ve ever seen from a quarterback. And while teams have tried to find players with their own versions of that, it’s an unattainable—unreplicable—skill.

By Steven Ruiz

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Expecting, J.Lo in The New York Times, and Peyton Manning on ‘SNL’

Juliet and Amanda also address more Adele rumors

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Tom Brady Remade the NFL in His Image and Changed Football Forever

The story of Brady’s career is the story of the NFL for the past two decades. You cannot tell one without the other.

By Kevin Clark

Deserving First-Time All-Stars

J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks are back to discuss some of the most impressive young players who are deserving of All-Star status, beginning with LaMelo Ball

By J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks