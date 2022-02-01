Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Expecting, J.Lo in The New York Times, and Peyton Manning on ‘SNL’

Juliet and Amanda are back to discuss the exciting news that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting a baby (0:59)! They break down the details of Rihanna’s maternity shoot before talking through J.Lo’s profile in The New York Times in which she discusses her upcoming rom-coms (15:20). Later, they touch on Peyton Manning fangirling over Emily in Paris (28:56) and then address more Adele rumors (37:17).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
