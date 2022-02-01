 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Expecting, J.Lo in The New York Times, and Peyton Manning on ‘SNL’

Juliet and Amanda also address more Adele rumors

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Studio's "The Tender Bar" - Arrivals


Juliet and Amanda are back to discuss the exciting news that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting a baby (0:59)! They break down the details of Rihanna’s maternity shoot before talking through J.Lo’s profile in The New York Times in which she discusses her upcoming rom-coms (15:20). Later, they touch on Peyton Manning fangirling over Emily in Paris (28:56) and then address more Adele rumors (37:17).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

