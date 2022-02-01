Could the Bad QB Draft Class Actually Be Good?



It’s The Ringer NFL Draft Show! The newest show on our feed. Each week, Danny Kelly and Ben Solak will guide Heifetz and Craig through the world of the NFL draft, beginning with a conversation about the top six quarterback prospects in the draft. DK and Ben tell us how to feel about each QB prospect heading into the offseason through the lens of 50 Shades of Grey.

You read that right.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (11:20)

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati (24:42)

Malik Willis, Liberty (34:35)

Matt Corral, Ole Miss (43:32)

Sam Howell, UNC (50:30)

Carson Strong, Nevada (55:53)

If you have any fantasy football or NFL-draft-related questions, please email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, Ben Solak

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS