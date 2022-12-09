 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The ‘Good Morning America’ Cheating Scandal, Rita Wilson Rapping, and Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s New Christmas Movie

Plus, a few words on Chet Hanks and what stores inspire nostalgia

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Apple TV Plus


Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been suspended from their roles on GMA3 following reports that they were having an affair (1:00). Rita Wilson was seen rapping on video, and Chet Hanks actually makes a lot of sense now (12:53). This week’s Cringe Mode is the new Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Christmas movie Spirited (22:39), and what store brings you back to your childhood (42:43)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

