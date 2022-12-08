 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans Fire Their GM, Jimmy G’s Injury, and More NFL Headlines, With J.P. Acosta

Sheil and J.P. also examine the Lions’ chances at making the playoffs, dissect the Giants’ path to make the postseason, and look forward to the Week 14 slate

By Sheil Kapadia
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images


Sheil is joined by J.P Acosta from SB Nation to discuss the weeks big story lines including the Titan’s firing GM John Robinson (2:07) and the conflicting reports surrounding Jimmy Garoppollo’s injury (10:39). They then examine the Lions’ chances to make the playoffs and dissect the obstacles that may prevent the Giants from postseason action (19:23). Next, they look forward to the Week 14 slate with a special focus on the Jets overachieving season and their bright future (29:57). They end the pod by digging into the weekly mailbag (39:26).

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: J.P Acosta
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

