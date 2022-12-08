 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles-Giants Preview: Is Howie Roseman Too Good at His Job?

Sheil and Ben answer a wide range of questions, including: What would be the Eagles’ nightmare playoff scenario?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images


After the Eagles stomped out the Titans and A.J. Brown got GM Jon Robinson fired, the Birds have their eyes set on the division-rival New York Giants, who have lost or tied their last three games. Sheil and Ben have the Thursday 10, with a wide range of questions, including: What would be the Eagles’ nightmare playoff scenario? Could we see the return of Frank Reich? How should you watch an intense rivalry game with the in-laws? And predictions!

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Leave us a voicemail! - 215-315-7982

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

Jonathan Davies Chats With Jim Hamilton

‘The Rugby Pod’ is joined by Jonathan Davies to chat about his stellar career, life after rugby, and being one of the most recognized voices in the game

By The Rugby Pod

The Winners and Losers of MLB’s Wild Winter Meetings

Aaron Judge. Trea Turner. Xander Bogaerts. Justin Verlander. Those and other superstars signed lucrative long-term deals during a whirlwind week in San Diego, but which teams and trends emerged most triumphant?

By Zach Kram

What the Schedule Tells Us About Who’s Real and Who’s Not in 2022-23

Which hot starts will continue? Who’s due to fall off? Let’s look to the schedules for answers.

By Zach Kram

‘Survivor’ Season 43, Episode 12

Tyson and Riley speak with former ‘Survivor: Tocantins’ contestant Erinn Moss

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Assemble Your Ultimate Fantasy Fellowship

Dave, Neil, and Joanna draft their ultimate fantasy fellowship, later go through some listener-submitted fellowships, and more

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Offseason ‘Bachelor’ News Roundup

Juliet and Amelia run through some of the latest in offseason ‘Bachelor’ drama

By Juliet Litman and Amelia Wedemeyer