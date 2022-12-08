Eagles-Giants Preview: Is Howie Roseman Too Good at His Job?



After the Eagles stomped out the Titans and A.J. Brown got GM Jon Robinson fired, the Birds have their eyes set on the division-rival New York Giants, who have lost or tied their last three games. Sheil and Ben have the Thursday 10, with a wide range of questions, including: What would be the Eagles’ nightmare playoff scenario? Could we see the return of Frank Reich? How should you watch an intense rivalry game with the in-laws? And predictions!

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

